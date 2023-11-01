Buy Tickets for Northwestern State Demons Women's Basketball Games
The Northwestern State Demons women (4-4) will next play on the road against the UL Monroe Warhawks, on Tuesday, December 12 at 7:30 PM ET.
Upcoming Northwestern State games
Northwestern State's next matchup information
- Opponent: UL Monroe Warhawks
- Day/Time: December 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Location: Fant-Ewing Coliseum
Top Northwestern State players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Jiselle Woodson
|8
|12.1
|3.6
|3.0
|1.3
|0.3
|32.0% (32-100)
|36.6% (15-41)
|Sharna Ayres
|8
|10.3
|4.5
|1.1
|1.5
|0.3
|32.5% (26-80)
|32.1% (18-56)
|Karmelah Dean
|8
|9.1
|2.9
|2.3
|1.1
|0.5
|32.3% (20-62)
|6.3% (1-16)
|Jenny Ntambwe
|6
|8.7
|6.3
|0.2
|0.5
|0.0
|47.9% (23-48)
|0.0% (0-1)
|Carla Celaya
|8
|5.3
|5.5
|1.4
|1.0
|0.0
|45.0% (18-40)
|18.2% (2-11)
