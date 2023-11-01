The McNeese Cowgirls women (3-6) will next play on the road against the LSU Tigers, on Tuesday, December 12 at 8:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to catch the McNeese Cowgirls in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Upcoming McNeese games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Tue, Dec 12 LSU A 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Dec 14 Centenary (LA) H 6:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Dec 16 Tarleton State H 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Dec 31 UAPB H 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 4 Northwestern State A 7:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 6 Texas A&M-Commerce A 4:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 11 Lamar H 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 13 SE Louisiana H 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 18 Texas A&M-CC A 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 20 Incarnate Word A 3:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 25 Northwestern State H 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 27 New Orleans H 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Feb 1 Texas A&M-Commerce H 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 3 SE Louisiana A 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Feb 8 Houston Christian A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

McNeese's next matchup information

  • Opponent: LSU Tigers
  • Day/Time: December 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Location: Pete Maravich Assembly Center
  • Broadcast: SEC Network+

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for McNeese's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top McNeese players

Shop for McNeese gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Emilia Tenbrock 9 12.0 3.2 1.8 1.1 0.3 44.9% (35-78) 41.7% (10-24)
Azjah Reeves 9 9.3 3.7 1.3 1.6 0.3 26.9% (28-104) 22.8% (13-57)
Cristina Gil 7 10.0 4.7 2.3 0.4 0.0 52.1% (25-48) 47.8% (11-23)
Boston Berry 9 7.7 3.3 3.3 1.8 0.2 29.6% (21-71) 21.7% (5-23)
Mireia Yespes 7 8.9 4.7 1.3 1.3 0.1 59.5% (22-37) 0.0% (0-4)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.