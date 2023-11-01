The Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters women (2-6) will next be in action on the road against the Arkansas Razorbacks, on Thursday, December 7 at 8:00 PM ET.

Louisiana Tech's next matchup information

Opponent: Arkansas Razorbacks

Arkansas Razorbacks Day/Time: December 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

December 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Location: Bud Walton Arena

Top Louisiana Tech players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Anna Larr Roberson 8 12.5 5.6 0.4 0.8 0.0 55.8% (43-77) 50.0% (3-6) Salma Bates 8 11.4 3.4 2.6 2.1 0.0 35.0% (28-80) 31.6% (18-57) Robyn Lee 8 8.4 3.5 1.4 1.3 0.0 43.3% (26-60) 0.0% (0-6) Jianna Morris 8 8.1 2.9 2.9 0.6 0.1 28.1% (16-57) 26.9% (7-26) Silvia Nativi 8 7.5 3.8 3.6 1.1 0.5 44.1% (26-59) 28.0% (7-25)

