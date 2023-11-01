Louisiana (5-2) will resume its 2023-24 women's college basketball season on Sunday, December 10 at 3:00 PM ET, on the road against the LSU Tigers.

Upcoming Louisiana games

Louisiana's next matchup information

Opponent: LSU Tigers

LSU Tigers Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Location: Pete Maravich Assembly Center

Pete Maravich Assembly Center Broadcast: SEC Network+

Top Louisiana players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Tamera Johnson 7 12.1 8.9 0.9 2.0 0.4 44.9% (31-69) 16.7% (2-12) Destiny Rice 7 9.3 2.6 1.6 0.9 0.0 48.8% (21-43) 11.1% (1-9) Brandi Williams 5 10.2 3.2 0.2 0.4 0.0 27.3% (12-44) 32.3% (10-31) Ashlyn Jones 7 6.3 2.4 0.4 0.7 0.3 58.1% (18-31) 0.0% (0-1) Nubia Imani Benedith 7 4.9 0.9 1.3 0.3 0.0 26.7% (12-45) 26.3% (5-19)

