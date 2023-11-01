The Dallas Stars' upcoming game versus the Calgary Flames is scheduled for Wednesday at 8:30 PM ET. Will Jason Robertson score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Jason Robertson score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +160 (Bet $10 to win $16.00 if he scores a goal)

Robertson stats and insights

In one of seven games this season, Robertson scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not faced the Flames yet this season.

Robertson has picked up one assist on the power play.

Robertson's shooting percentage is 5.3%, and he averages 2.7 shots per game.

Flames defensive stats

The Flames are 28th in goals allowed, giving up 33 total goals (3.7 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Flames have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 13.3 hits and 13.8 blocked shots per game.

Stars vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSWX

ESPN+ and BSSWX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

