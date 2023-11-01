When you're rooting for Grambling during its next game, make sure you look the part with officially licensed gear like jerseys, hoodies, caps, and more. Get more details, along with the Tigers' women's team's recent stats and trends, in the article below.

Fanatics is your go-to spot to get Grambling Tigers jerseys, hats, merchandise and so much more!

Grambling team leaders

Want to buy Demya Young's jersey? Or another Grambling player's gear? Check out what's available at Fanatics.

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Demya Young 6 12.7 3.8 0.8 1.0 0.2 Brenda McKinney 6 9.3 7.8 0.3 0.8 0.2 Anijah Grant 6 8.3 4.2 0.2 1.5 0.3 Jazmyne Jackson 6 8.3 1.8 1.0 1.3 0.0 Douthshine Prien 4 8.8 4.5 3.8 4.0 0.3 Arianna Mosley 6 4.8 1.3 1.0 0.8 0.0 Kaci Chairs 6 4.7 2.5 1.0 0.3 0.0 Jordyn Carter 6 4.7 4.5 3.3 1.5 0.0 Tiana Gardner 6 4.3 3.2 0.0 0.5 0.0 Deivejon Harris 5 5.0 3.6 0.0 0.4 0.2

Grambling season stats

This season, Grambling has put together a 3-3 record so far.

The Tigers are a perfect 2-0 at home while going 1-3 on the road this year.

Grambling's best win this season came in a 70-67 victory on November 16 over the Arizona State Sun Devils, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 67) in the RPI.

This season, the Tigers haven't played against a team ranked in the AP's Top 25.

There are no games against Top 25 teams left on Grambling's schedule in 2023-24.

Looking to bet on the Tigers? Head to BetMGM to sign up now!

Upcoming Grambling games

Check out the Tigers in person this season - head to Ticketmaster to find tickets today!

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Fri, Dec 1 Oklahoma A 7:00 PM Mon, Dec 11 Wiley H 1:00 PM Wed, Dec 13 Minnesota A 12:00 PM Wed, Dec 20 Nicholls H 1:00 PM Sat, Jan 6 Prairie View A&M H 4:00 PM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Take a look at these promo codes and make your bets on Grambling this season.

Check out the Tigers this season on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.