The Grambling Tigers (2-6) will be on the road against the the Washington State Cougars on Sunday, December 10 (tipping off at 8:00 PM ET), as their 2023-24 men's college hoops season continues.

If you're looking to go to see the Grambling Tigers in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Upcoming Grambling games

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Grambling's next matchup information

Opponent: Washington State Cougars

Washington State Cougars Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

December 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Location: Beasley Coliseum

Beasley Coliseum Broadcast: Pac-12 Network

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Grambling's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Grambling players

Shop for Grambling gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Kintavious Dozier 8 11.9 2.5 0.8 0.9 0.0 45.5% (35-77) 20.0% (5-25) Jalen Johnson 8 10.1 3.5 0.5 0.9 0.1 51.5% (34-66) 0.0% (0-1) Tra'Michael Moton 8 9.6 2.3 3.4 1.5 0.0 34.2% (25-73) 25.0% (5-20) Terrence Lewis 8 8.0 2.4 0.5 0.5 0.1 46.3% (25-54) 29.2% (7-24) Jourdan Smith 6 9.0 4.7 0.8 1.2 0.7 39.1% (18-46) 25.0% (2-8)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.