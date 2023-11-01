The Grambling Tigers (2-6) will be on the road against the the Washington State Cougars on Sunday, December 10 (tipping off at 8:00 PM ET), as their 2023-24 men's college hoops season continues.

If you're looking to go to see the Grambling Tigers in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Upcoming Grambling games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sun, Dec 10 Washington State A 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Dec 14 Drake A 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Dec 20 SE Louisiana A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Fri, Dec 22 Florida A 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Tue, Jan 2 Biblical Studies-Houston H 6:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 6 Prairie View A&M H 8:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Mon, Jan 8 Texas Southern H 8:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 13 Bethune-Cookman A 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Mon, Jan 15 Florida A&M A 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 20 Southern H 6:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 27 Mississippi Valley State H 8:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Mon, Jan 29 UAPB H 6:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 3 Jackson State N 6:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Mon, Feb 5 Alcorn State A 8:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 10 Alabama State H 6:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Grambling's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Washington State Cougars
  • Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Location: Beasley Coliseum
  • Broadcast: Pac-12 Network

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Grambling's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Grambling players

Shop for Grambling gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Kintavious Dozier 8 11.9 2.5 0.8 0.9 0.0 45.5% (35-77) 20.0% (5-25)
Jalen Johnson 8 10.1 3.5 0.5 0.9 0.1 51.5% (34-66) 0.0% (0-1)
Tra'Michael Moton 8 9.6 2.3 3.4 1.5 0.0 34.2% (25-73) 25.0% (5-20)
Terrence Lewis 8 8.0 2.4 0.5 0.5 0.1 46.3% (25-54) 29.2% (7-24)
Jourdan Smith 6 9.0 4.7 0.8 1.2 0.7 39.1% (18-46) 25.0% (2-8)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.