Just because you're relaxing in your recliner watching the Grambling game doesn't mean you can't look good doing it. Represent the Tigers with officially licensed gear like jerseys, T-shirts, caps, and more. Details can be located below.

Fanatics is your go-to spot to get Grambling Tigers jerseys, hats, merchandise and so much more!

Grambling team leaders

Want to buy Tra'Michael Moton's jersey? Or another Grambling player's gear? Check out what's available at Fanatics.

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Kintavious Dozier 7 12.4 2.7 0.7 1.0 0.0 Tra'Michael Moton 7 11.0 2.6 3.4 1.7 0.0 Jalen Johnson 7 10.7 3.6 0.3 0.7 0.1 Terrence Lewis 7 8.0 2.0 0.6 0.4 0.0 Jourdan Smith 6 9.0 4.7 0.8 1.2 0.7 Jonathan Aku 7 5.6 6.6 0.3 0.1 1.0 Mikale Stevenson 7 5.1 2.0 2.7 1.3 0.3 Jimel Cofer 7 4.4 1.3 0.1 0.9 0.1 Zahad Munford 7 2.9 1.1 1.0 0.4 0.1 Quintin Murrell 6 2.5 2.0 0.7 0.2 0.0

Grambling season stats

Grambling has just two wins (2-5) this season.

The Tigers are 2-0 at home, 0-3 on the road and 0-2 in neutral-site games this year.

Grambling hasn't defeated a single Division 1 team this season.

The Tigers have played zero games versus teams ranked in the AP's Top 25 this year.

Grambling has no games left against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Looking to bet on the Tigers? Head to BetMGM to sign up now!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Upcoming Grambling games

Check out the Tigers in person this season - head to Ticketmaster to find tickets today!

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 2 Dayton A 2:00 PM Sun, Dec 10 Washington State A 8:00 PM Thu, Dec 14 Drake A 8:00 PM Wed, Dec 20 SE Louisiana A 7:00 PM Fri, Dec 22 Florida A 4:00 PM

Check out the Tigers this season on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.