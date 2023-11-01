Corbin Carroll and Marcus Semien will be among the star attractions when the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Texas Rangers on Wednesday at 8:03 PM ET, at Chase Field. Zac Gallen will start for the Diamondbacks, while the Rangers have yet to name their starter.

Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks rank 22nd in MLB action with 166 home runs. They average one per game.

Arizona's .408 slugging percentage is 17th in MLB.

The Diamondbacks are 13th in the majors with a .250 batting average.

Arizona is the 14th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.6 runs per game (746 total).

The Diamondbacks' .322 on-base percentage ranks 14th in MLB.

Diamondbacks hitters strike out 7.7 times per game, the fourth-fewest strikeouts in baseball.

The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Arizona's pitching staff ranks 22nd in the majors.

Arizona has the 20th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.48).

The Diamondbacks average baseball's 19th-ranked WHIP (1.324).

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers have hit 233 homers this season, which ranks third in the league.

Texas is third in MLB with a .452 slugging percentage this season.

The Rangers rank second in MLB with a .263 team batting average.

Texas has scored 881 runs this season, which ranks third in MLB.

The Rangers are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking third with an OBP of .337.

The Rangers rank 17th with an average of 8.7 strikeouts per game.

Texas averages the 22nd-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.5) in the majors this season.

Texas has the 18th-ranked ERA (4.29) in the majors this season.

The Rangers rank 12th in MLB with a combined 1.270 WHIP this season.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

Gallen gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 35th of the season. He is 17-9 with a 3.47 ERA and 220 strikeouts in 210 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty's last time out was on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, when he threw five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.

Gallen heads into this matchup with 20 quality starts under his belt this year.

Gallen is looking for his 30th straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.2 frames per appearance on the mound.

In eight of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Nathan Eovaldi (12-5) will take to the mound for the Rangers and make his 26th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up five earned runs in 4 2/3 innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

In 25 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 11 of them.

Eovaldi has made 21 starts of five or more innings in 25 chances this season, and averages 5.8 frames when he pitches.

In 25 appearances this season, he has finished eight without allowing an earned run.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 10/24/2023 Phillies W 4-2 Away Brandon Pfaadt Ranger Suárez 10/27/2023 Rangers L 6-5 Away Zac Gallen Nathan Eovaldi 10/28/2023 Rangers W 9-1 Away Merrill Kelly Jordan Montgomery 10/30/2023 Rangers L 3-1 Home Brandon Pfaadt Max Scherzer 10/31/2023 Rangers L 11-7 Home Joe Mantiply Andrew Heaney 11/1/2023 Rangers - Home Zac Gallen Nathan Eovaldi

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 10/23/2023 Astros W 11-4 Away Max Scherzer Cristian Javier 10/27/2023 Diamondbacks W 6-5 Home Nathan Eovaldi Zac Gallen 10/28/2023 Diamondbacks L 9-1 Home Jordan Montgomery Merrill Kelly 10/30/2023 Diamondbacks W 3-1 Away Max Scherzer Brandon Pfaadt 10/31/2023 Diamondbacks W 11-7 Away Andrew Heaney Joe Mantiply 11/1/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Nathan Eovaldi Zac Gallen

