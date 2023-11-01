Top Player Prop Bets for Diamondbacks vs. Rangers World Series Game 5 on November 1, 2023
Player prop betting options for Corbin Carroll, Marcus Semien and others are available in the Arizona Diamondbacks-Texas Rangers matchup at Chase Field on Wednesday, starting at 8:03 PM ET.
Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 8:03 PM ET
- Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks
Zac Gallen Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +105)
Gallen Stats
- The Diamondbacks will hand the ball to Zac Gallen (17-9) for his 35th start of the season.
- He has earned a quality start 20 times in 34 starts this season.
- Gallen will look to finish five or more innings for the 30th start in a row.
- He has eight appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 34 chances this season.
- Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 28-year-old's 3.47 ERA ranks 16th, 1.119 WHIP ranks 12th, and 9.4 K/9 ranks 17th.
Gallen Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Rangers
|Oct. 27
|5.0
|4
|3
|3
|5
|4
|vs. Phillies
|Oct. 21
|6.0
|6
|4
|4
|1
|2
|at Phillies
|Oct. 16
|5.0
|8
|5
|5
|4
|2
|at Dodgers
|Oct. 9
|5.1
|5
|2
|2
|4
|2
|at Brewers
|Oct. 4
|6.0
|5
|2
|2
|4
|3
Corbin Carroll Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)
Carroll Stats
- Carroll has 30 doubles, 10 triples, 25 home runs, 57 walks and 76 RBI (161 total hits). He has swiped 54 bases.
- He's slashed .285/.362/.506 on the season.
Carroll Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rangers
|Oct. 31
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Rangers
|Oct. 30
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rangers
|Oct. 28
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|at Rangers
|Oct. 27
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|2
|3
|0
|at Phillies
|Oct. 24
|3-for-4
|2
|0
|2
|3
|2
Christian Walker Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Walker Stats
- Christian Walker has put up 150 hits with 36 doubles, two triples, 33 home runs and 62 walks. He has driven in 103 runs with 11 stolen bases.
- He's slashing .258/.333/.497 so far this season.
- Walker heads into this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .238 with two doubles, two walks and an RBI.
Walker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rangers
|Oct. 31
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|vs. Rangers
|Oct. 30
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Rangers
|Oct. 28
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Rangers
|Oct. 27
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Phillies
|Oct. 24
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers
Marcus Semien Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
Semien Stats
- Semien has put up 185 hits with 40 doubles, four triples, 29 home runs and 72 walks. He has driven in 100 runs with 14 stolen bases.
- He's slashing .276/.348/.478 so far this year.
- Semien hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .250 with a triple, a home run, four walks and six RBI.
Semien Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Diamondbacks
|Oct. 31
|2-for-5
|2
|1
|5
|7
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Oct. 30
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Oct. 28
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Oct. 27
|1-for-6
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Astros
|Oct. 23
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
Corey Seager Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Seager Stats
- Corey Seager has recorded 156 hits with 42 doubles, 33 home runs and 49 walks. He has driven in 96 runs with two stolen bases.
- He's slashing .327/.390/.623 on the season.
- Seager takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .318 with two doubles, four home runs, three walks and seven RBI.
Seager Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Diamondbacks
|Oct. 31
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|2
|6
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Oct. 30
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Oct. 28
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Oct. 27
|1-for-4
|3
|1
|2
|4
|0
|at Astros
|Oct. 23
|3-for-5
|2
|1
|1
|7
|0
