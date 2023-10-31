The Toledo Rockets (7-1) and the Buffalo Bulls (3-5) play on Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at the The Glass Bowl in a clash of MAC opponents.

Toledo ranks 29th in scoring defense this season (20.1 points allowed per game), but has been playing really well on offense, ranking 23rd-best in the FBS with 34.9 points per game. Buffalo has been sputtering offensively, ranking 23rd-worst with 324 total yards per game. It has been more effective on defense, surrendering 390.1 total yards per contest (87th-ranked).

Toledo vs. Buffalo Game Info

Date: Tuesday, October 31, 2023

Tuesday, October 31, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

Toledo, Ohio Venue: The Glass Bowl

Toledo vs. Buffalo Key Statistics

Toledo Buffalo 441.6 (34th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 324 (111th) 332.5 (30th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 390.1 (81st) 233.3 (3rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 127.8 (101st) 208.4 (91st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 196.3 (106th) 11 (66th) Turnovers (Rank) 11 (66th) 13 (33rd) Takeaways (Rank) 13 (33rd)

Toledo Stats Leaders

DeQuan Finn has thrown for 1,419 yards, completing 63.3% of his passes and recording 14 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He's also run for 472 yards (59 ypg) on 82 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

Peny Boone has carried the ball 124 times for a team-high 865 yards on the ground and has found the end zone eight times.

Junior Vandeross III's leads his squad with 398 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 28 catches (out of 44 targets) and scored one touchdown.

Jerjuan Newton has caught 29 passes for 379 yards (47.4 yards per game) and nine touchdowns this year.

Anthony Torres has been the target of 19 passes and racked up 12 receptions for 196 yards, an average of 24.5 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

Buffalo Stats Leaders

Cole Snyder has thrown for 1,532 yards on 58.5% passing while recording 12 touchdown passes with seven interceptions this season.

Ron Cook Jr. is his team's leading rusher with 90 carries for 372 yards, or 46.5 per game. He's found the end zone five times on the ground, as well. Cook has also chipped in with 20 catches for 160 yards and one receiving touchdown.

Mike Washington has rushed for 312 yards on 74 carries with two touchdowns.

Marlyn Johnson has hauled in 298 receiving yards on 29 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring four touchdowns as a receiver.

Darrell Harding Jr. has put together a 266-yard season so far with three touchdowns. He's caught 17 passes on 26 targets.

Cole Harrity has racked up 253 reciving yards (31.6 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

