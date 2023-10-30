Will Tyler Seguin Score a Goal Against the Blue Jackets on October 30?
Can we expect Tyler Seguin lighting the lamp when the Dallas Stars take on the Columbus Blue Jackets at 8:00 PM ET on Monday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the stats and trends below.
Will Tyler Seguin score a goal against the Blue Jackets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)
Seguin stats and insights
- In one of six games this season, Seguin scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Blue Jackets.
- Seguin has zero points on the power play.
- Seguin averages 1.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.5%.
Blue Jackets defensive stats
- On defense, the Blue Jackets are giving up 25 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 16th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 11.0 hits and 19.9 blocked shots per game.
Stars vs. Blue Jackets game info
- Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSWX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
