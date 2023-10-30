Stars vs. Blue Jackets Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - October 30
The Dallas Stars (4-1-1) host the Columbus Blue Jackets (3-3-2, losers of three straight) at American Airlines Center. The contest on Monday, October 30 starts at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSWX.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Before watching this matchup, here is a glimpse at which squad we think will emerge with the victory in Monday's action on the ice.
Stars vs. Blue Jackets Predictions for Monday
Our computer model for this encounter calls for a final result of Stars 4, Blue Jackets 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Stars (-275)
- Total Pick: Under 6 (computer predicts 5.5 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Stars (-1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Stars vs Blue Jackets Additional Info
Stars Splits and Trends
- The Stars have finished 2-1-3 in overtime contests as part of an overall record of 4-1-1.
- Dallas has won both of its games that were decided by one goal.
- In the two games this season the Stars registered just one goal, they've finished 1-1-0 (two points).
- Dallas lost in overtime in the only game this season when it scored two goals (registering one point).
- The Stars have scored more than two goals three times, and are 3-0-0 in those games.
- When it has outshot opponents, Dallas is 1-1-0 (two points).
- The Stars have been outshot by opponents in four games, going 3-0-1 to record seven points.
Team Stats Comparison
|Stars Rank
|Stars AVG
|Blue Jackets AVG
|Blue Jackets Rank
|24th
|2.67
|Goals Scored
|2.5
|26th
|4th
|2.33
|Goals Allowed
|3.13
|18th
|22nd
|29.2
|Shots
|33.4
|8th
|22nd
|31.7
|Shots Allowed
|32.6
|25th
|28th
|11.11%
|Power Play %
|17.86%
|16th
|2nd
|94.74%
|Penalty Kill %
|82.14%
|12th
Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!
Stars vs. Blue Jackets Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSWX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.