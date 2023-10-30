The New Orleans Pelicans (2-0) go head to head with the Golden State Warriors (2-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, October 30, 2023. The matchup airs on NBA TV, BSNO, and NBCS-BA.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Pelicans vs. Warriors matchup in this article.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Pelicans vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Monday, October 30, 2023

Monday, October 30, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSNO, and NBCS-BA

NBA TV, BSNO, and NBCS-BA Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Smoothie King Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Pelicans vs. Warriors Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Pelicans Moneyline Warriors Moneyline BetMGM Pelicans (-2.5) 233.5 -140 +115 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Pelicans vs Warriors Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Pelicans vs. Warriors Betting Trends

The Pelicans outscored opponents by 1.9 points per game last season, with a +155 scoring differential overall. They put up 114.4 points per game (15th in NBA) and gave up 112.5 per outing (eighth in league).

The Warriors averaged 118.9 points per game last season (second in the league) while allowing 117.1 per outing (21st in the NBA). They had a +148 scoring differential overall and outscored opponents by 1.8 points per game.

The two teams combined to score 233.3 points per game last season, 0.2 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Opponents of these teams combined to score 229.6 points per game last year, 3.9 fewer points than this contest's total.

New Orleans covered 40 times in 82 chances against the spread last season.

Golden State won 39 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 43 times.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Pelicans and Warriors NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Pelicans +4000 +2000 - Warriors +1400 +700 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.