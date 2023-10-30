How to Watch the Pelicans vs. Warriors Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 30
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 1:37 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The New Orleans Pelicans (2-0) face the Golden State Warriors (2-1) on October 30, 2023. The matchup airs on NBA TV, BSNO, and NBCS-BA.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Pelicans and Warriors, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Pelicans vs. Warriors Game Info
- When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana
Pelicans vs Warriors Additional Info
Pelicans Stats Insights
- The Pelicans shot 48% from the field last season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 46.9% the Warriors allowed to opponents.
- New Orleans went 35-15 when it shot higher than 46.9% from the field.
- The Pelicans were the 12th-ranked rebounding team in the NBA. The Warriors finished eighth.
- Last year, the Pelicans recorded just 2.7 fewer points per game (114.4) than the Warriors gave up (117.1).
- New Orleans went 25-5 last season when scoring more than 117.1 points.
Pelicans Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively the Pelicans played better when playing at home last season, averaging 114.9 points per game, compared to 113.8 per game in road games.
- New Orleans surrendered 109.9 points per game at home last year, compared to 115 on the road.
- When it comes to three-point shooting, the Pelicans fared better at home last season, sinking 11.6 treys per game with a 37.5% three-point percentage, compared to 10.3 threes per game and a 35.3% three-point percentage when playing on the road.
Pelicans Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Jose Alvarado
|Out
|Ankle
|Trey Murphy III
|Out
|Knee
|Naji Marshall
|Out
|Knee
