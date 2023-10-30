There are 11 contests on today's NBA schedule, including the Golden State Warriors taking on the New Orleans Pelicans.

Today's NBA Games

The Washington Wizards host the Boston Celtics

The Celtics hope to pick up a road win at the Wizards on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MNMT and NBCS-BOS

Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

WAS Record: 1-1

1-1 BOS Record: 2-0

2-0 WAS Stats: 116.5 PPG (eighth in NBA), 124.5 Opp. PPG (29th)

116.5 PPG (eighth in NBA), 124.5 Opp. PPG (29th) BOS Stats: 113.5 PPG (11th in NBA), 107.5 Opp. PPG (10th)

Players to Watch

WAS Key Player: Kyle Kuzma (23.0 PPG, 7.5 RPG)

Kyle Kuzma (23.0 PPG, 7.5 RPG) BOS Key Player: Jayson Tatum (28.0 PPG, 9.5 RPG, 4.5 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: BOS -10.5

BOS -10.5 BOS Odds to Win: -500

-500 WAS Odds to Win: +375

+375 Total: 229.5 points

The Indiana Pacers play host to the Chicago Bulls

The Bulls take to the home court of the Pacers on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSIN and NBCS-CHI

Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

IND Record: 2-0

2-0 CHI Record: 1-2

1-2 IND Stats: 134.0 PPG (first in NBA), 116.5 Opp. PPG (21st)

134.0 PPG (first in NBA), 116.5 Opp. PPG (21st) CHI Stats: 103.3 PPG (25th in NBA), 115.0 Opp. PPG (17th)

Players to Watch

IND Key Player: Tyrese Haliburton (20.5 PPG, 5.5 RPG, 12.0 APG)

Tyrese Haliburton (20.5 PPG, 5.5 RPG, 12.0 APG) CHI Key Player: DeMar DeRozan (24.3 PPG, 3.7 RPG, 3.0 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: IND -3.5

IND -3.5 IND Odds to Win: -160

-160 CHI Odds to Win: +135

+135 Total: 226.5 points

The Charlotte Hornets play host to the Brooklyn Nets

The Nets hit the road the Hornets on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSE and YES

Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

CHA Record: 1-1

1-1 BKN Record: 0-2

0-2 CHA Stats: 107.5 PPG (21st in NBA), 110.5 Opp. PPG (14th)

107.5 PPG (21st in NBA), 110.5 Opp. PPG (14th) BKN Stats: 116.5 PPG (eighth in NBA), 119.5 Opp. PPG (24th)

Players to Watch

CHA Key Player: LaMelo Ball (17.5 PPG, 7.5 RPG, 9.5 APG)

LaMelo Ball (17.5 PPG, 7.5 RPG, 9.5 APG) BKN Key Player: Cameron Thomas (33.0 PPG, 5.0 RPG, 2.0 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: BKN -1.5

BKN -1.5 BKN Odds to Win: -120

-120 CHA Odds to Win: +100

+100 Total: 228.5 points

The Atlanta Hawks host the Minnesota Timberwolves

The Timberwolves hope to pick up a road win at the Hawks on Monday at 7:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSE and BSN

Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

ATL Record: 1-2

1-2 MIN Record: 1-1

1-1 ATL Stats: 119.0 PPG (fifth in NBA), 117.3 Opp. PPG (23rd)

119.0 PPG (fifth in NBA), 117.3 Opp. PPG (23rd) MIN Stats: 100.0 PPG (30th in NBA), 93.5 Opp. PPG (second)

Players to Watch

ATL Key Player: Trae Young (20.3 PPG, 2.3 RPG, 10.7 APG)

Trae Young (20.3 PPG, 2.3 RPG, 10.7 APG) MIN Key Player: Rudy Gobert (14.5 PPG, 13.5 RPG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: MIN -2.5

MIN -2.5 MIN Odds to Win: -135

-135 ATL Odds to Win: +110

+110 Total: 234.5 points

The Toronto Raptors play host to the Portland Trail Blazers

The Trail Blazers travel to face the Raptors on Monday at 7:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: TSN and ROOT Sports NW

Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

TOR Record: 1-2

1-2 POR Record: 0-3

0-3 TOR Stats: 102.3 PPG (26th in NBA), 104.0 Opp. PPG (seventh)

102.3 PPG (26th in NBA), 104.0 Opp. PPG (seventh) POR Stats: 102.0 PPG (27th in NBA), 117.0 Opp. PPG (22nd)

Players to Watch

TOR Key Player: Scottie Barnes (21.0 PPG, 8.7 RPG, 6.7 APG)

Scottie Barnes (21.0 PPG, 8.7 RPG, 6.7 APG) POR Key Player: Shaedon Sharpe (19.3 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 2.3 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: TOR -7.5

TOR -7.5 TOR Odds to Win: -300

-300 POR Odds to Win: +240

+240 Total: 217.5 points

The Oklahoma City Thunder take on the Detroit Pistons

The Pistons go on the road to face the Thunder on Monday at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSOK and BSDET

Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

OKC Record: 2-1

2-1 DET Record: 2-1

2-1 OKC Stats: 109.0 PPG (19th in NBA), 112.3 Opp. PPG (16th)

109.0 PPG (19th in NBA), 112.3 Opp. PPG (16th) DET Stats: 110.3 PPG (16th in NBA), 101.3 Opp. PPG (fourth)

Players to Watch

OKC Key Player: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (24.0 PPG, 6.7 RPG, 7.0 APG)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (24.0 PPG, 6.7 RPG, 7.0 APG) DET Key Player: Jalen Duren (18.0 PPG, 15.3 RPG, 4.0 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: OKC -5.5

OKC -5.5 OKC Odds to Win: -225

-225 DET Odds to Win: +180

+180 Total: 226.5 points

The Milwaukee Bucks host the Miami Heat

The Heat hit the road the Bucks on Monday at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSWI and BSSUN

Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

MIL Record: 1-1

1-1 MIA Record: 1-2

1-2 MIL Stats: 114.0 PPG (10th in NBA), 122.0 Opp. PPG (27th)

114.0 PPG (10th in NBA), 122.0 Opp. PPG (27th) MIA Stats: 101.3 PPG (28th in NBA), 109.0 Opp. PPG (13th)

Players to Watch

MIL Key Player: Giannis Antetokounmpo (24.5 PPG, 12.0 RPG, 3.0 APG)

Giannis Antetokounmpo (24.5 PPG, 12.0 RPG, 3.0 APG) MIA Key Player: Tyler Herro (22.0 PPG, 4.3 RPG, 4.3 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: MIL -5.5

MIL -5.5 MIL Odds to Win: -225

-225 MIA Odds to Win: +180

+180 Total: 223.5 points

The New Orleans Pelicans play host to the Golden State Warriors

The Warriors go on the road to face the Pelicans on Monday at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBA TV, BSNO, and NBCS-BA

Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

NO Record: 2-0

2-0 GS Record: 2-1

2-1 NO Stats: 103.5 PPG (24th in NBA), 95.5 Opp. PPG (third)

103.5 PPG (24th in NBA), 95.5 Opp. PPG (third) GS Stats: 110.7 PPG (14th in NBA), 105.7 Opp. PPG (ninth)

Players to Watch

NO Key Player: CJ McCollum (18.0 PPG, 3.5 RPG, 6.5 APG)

CJ McCollum (18.0 PPG, 3.5 RPG, 6.5 APG) GS Key Player: Stephen Curry (30.7 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 3.7 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: NO -2.5

NO -2.5 NO Odds to Win: -140

-140 GS Odds to Win: +115

+115 Total: 233.5 points

The Memphis Grizzlies play host to the Dallas Mavericks

The Mavericks look to pull of an away win at the Grizzlies on Monday at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSE and BSSW

Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

MEM Record: 0-3

0-3 DAL Record: 2-0

2-0 MEM Stats: 104.7 PPG (23rd in NBA), 110.7 Opp. PPG (15th)

104.7 PPG (23rd in NBA), 110.7 Opp. PPG (15th) DAL Stats: 125.5 PPG (second in NBA), 119.5 Opp. PPG (24th)

Players to Watch

MEM Key Player: Desmond Bane (24.0 PPG, 3.3 RPG, 4.3 APG)

Desmond Bane (24.0 PPG, 3.3 RPG, 4.3 APG) DAL Key Player: Luka Doncic (41.0 PPG, 11.5 RPG, 8.5 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: DAL -2.5

DAL -2.5 DAL Odds to Win: -140

-140 MEM Odds to Win: +115

+115 Total: 227.5 points

The Denver Nuggets play host to the Utah Jazz

The Jazz hit the road the Nuggets on Monday at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ALT and KJZZ

Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

DEN Record: 3-0

3-0 UTA Record: 1-2

1-2 DEN Stats: 118.3 PPG (seventh in NBA), 102.0 Opp. PPG (fifth)

118.3 PPG (seventh in NBA), 102.0 Opp. PPG (fifth) UTA Stats: 112.7 PPG (12th in NBA), 124.7 Opp. PPG (30th)

Players to Watch

DEN Key Player: Nikola Jokic (26.3 PPG, 13.0 RPG, 7.7 APG)

Nikola Jokic (26.3 PPG, 13.0 RPG, 7.7 APG) UTA Key Player: Lauri Markkanen (24.3 PPG, 8.3 RPG, 1.3 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: DEN -7.5

DEN -7.5 DEN Odds to Win: -350

-350 UTA Odds to Win: +260

+260 Total: 230.5 points

The Los Angeles Lakers host the Orlando Magic

The Magic go on the road to face the Lakers on Monday at 10:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet LA and BSFL

Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

LAL Record: 1-2

1-2 ORL Record: 2-0

2-0 LAL Stats: 111.3 PPG (13th in NBA), 115.3 Opp. PPG (18th)

111.3 PPG (13th in NBA), 115.3 Opp. PPG (18th) ORL Stats: 109.0 PPG (19th in NBA), 91.5 Opp. PPG (first)

Players to Watch

LAL Key Player: Anthony Davis (25.7 PPG, 12.0 RPG, 2.7 APG)

Anthony Davis (25.7 PPG, 12.0 RPG, 2.7 APG) ORL Key Player: Franz Wagner (21.0 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 2.5 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: LAL -3.5

LAL -3.5 LAL Odds to Win: -165

-165 ORL Odds to Win: +140

+140 Total: 221.5 points

