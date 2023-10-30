Jason Robertson will be on the ice when the Dallas Stars and Columbus Blue Jackets meet on Monday at American Airlines Center, starting at 8:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Robertson's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Jason Robertson vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSWX

ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSWX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +145)

1.5 points (Over odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -143)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Robertson Season Stats Insights

Robertson's plus-minus rating this season, in 17:50 per game on the ice, is +1.

Robertson has scored a goal in one of six games this season.

Robertson has a point in three of six games played this year, with multiple points in one of them.

Robertson has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in three of six games played.

Robertson's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 40.8% that he hits the over.

There is an implied probability of 58.8% of Robertson going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Robertson Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets have given up 25 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 16th in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 24th-ranked goal differential (-5).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 6 Games 2 4 Points 1 1 Goals 1 3 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.