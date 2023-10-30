Can we anticipate Jani Hakanpaa finding the back of the net when the Dallas Stars take on the Columbus Blue Jackets at 8:00 PM ET on Monday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Will Jani Hakanpaa score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Hakanpaa stats and insights

Hakanpaa is yet to score through six games this season.

This is his first game of the season against the Blue Jackets.

Hakanpaa has zero points on the power play.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

The Blue Jackets are 16th in goals allowed, conceding 25 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 11 hits and 19.9 blocked shots per game.

Stars vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023

Monday, October 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSWX

ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSWX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

