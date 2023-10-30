The World Series continues Monday at 8:03 PM ET when the Arizona Diamondbacks host the Texas Rangers live on FOX from Chase Field. Both teams are looking for an all-important win to break the 1-1 tie in the series. Max Scherzer will start for the Rangers while the Diamondbacks have yet to name a starter.

Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, October 30, 2023

Monday, October 30, 2023 Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks average one home run per game to rank 22nd in MLB action with 166 total home runs.

Arizona ranks 17th in MLB, slugging .408.

The Diamondbacks are 13th in the majors with a .250 batting average.

Arizona is the 14th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.6 runs per game (746 total).

The Diamondbacks are 14th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .322.

Diamondbacks batters strike out 7.7 times per game, the fourth-lowest average in the majors.

The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Arizona's pitching staff ranks 22nd in the majors.

Arizona has a 4.48 team ERA that ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Diamondbacks combine for the 19th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.324).

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers' 233 home runs rank third in Major League Baseball.

Texas ranks third in the majors with a .452 team slugging percentage.

The Rangers' .263 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking second in MLB.

Texas has scored 881 runs this season, which ranks third in MLB.

The Rangers have an on-base percentage of .337 this season, which ranks third in the league.

The Rangers rank 17th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.7 whiffs per contest.

Texas averages the 22nd-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.5) in the majors this season.

Texas pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.29 ERA this year, which ranks 18th in MLB.

Rangers pitchers have a 1.270 WHIP this season, 12th in the majors.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

Brandon Pfaadt (3-9) takes the mound for the Diamondbacks in his 19th start of the season. He's put together a 5.72 ERA in 96 2/3 innings pitched, with 94 strikeouts.

His last time out came on Wednesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the righty tossed four innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.

Pfaadt has collected three quality starts this season.

Pfaadt has put up 12 starts this campaign in which he pitched five or more innings.

In three of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Scherzer (13-6) will take the mound for the Rangers, his 28th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed four hits in 2 2/3 innings pitched against the Houston Astros on Tuesday.

He has started 27 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 14 of them.

In 27 starts, Scherzer has pitched through or past the fifth inning 22 times. He has a season average of 5.6 frames per outing.

He has seven appearances with no earned runs allowed in 27 chances this season.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 10/21/2023 Phillies L 6-1 Home Zac Gallen Zack Wheeler 10/23/2023 Phillies W 5-1 Away Merrill Kelly Aaron Nola 10/24/2023 Phillies W 4-2 Away Brandon Pfaadt Ranger Suárez 10/27/2023 Rangers L 6-5 Away Zac Gallen Nathan Eovaldi 10/28/2023 Rangers W 9-1 Away Merrill Kelly Jordan Montgomery 10/30/2023 Rangers - Home Brandon Pfaadt Max Scherzer 10/31/2023 Rangers - Home - - 11/1/2023 Rangers - Home - -

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 10/20/2023 Astros L 5-4 Home Jordan Montgomery Justin Verlander 10/22/2023 Astros W 9-2 Away Nathan Eovaldi Framber Valdez 10/23/2023 Astros W 11-4 Away Max Scherzer Cristian Javier 10/27/2023 Diamondbacks W 6-5 Home Nathan Eovaldi Zac Gallen 10/28/2023 Diamondbacks L 9-1 Home Jordan Montgomery Merrill Kelly 10/30/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Max Scherzer Brandon Pfaadt 10/31/2023 Diamondbacks - Away - - 11/1/2023 Diamondbacks - Away - -

