Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in De Soto Parish Today - October 30
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 8:34 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
In De Soto Parish, Louisiana, there are exciting high school basketball matchups on the schedule today. Information on how to stream them is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
De Soto Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Ebarb High School at Stanley High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 30
- Location: Logansport, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.