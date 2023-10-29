The Indianapolis Colts (3-4) host the New Orleans Saints (3-4) at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, October 29, 2023.

Before the Saints play the Colts, prepare for the matchup by checking out the betting insights and trends for both teams.

Saints vs. Colts Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023

Sunday, October 29, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX City: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Saints 1 43.5 -115 -105

Saints vs. Colts Betting Records & Stats

New Orleans Saints

New Orleans' games this season have had an average of 40.6 points, 2.9 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Saints have covered the spread in a game one time this season (1-5-1).

The Saints have gone 2-4 as moneyline favorites (winning 33.3% of those games).

New Orleans is 2-4 (winning only 33.3% of its games) when it have played as a moneyline favorite of -115 or shorter.

Indianapolis Colts

Colts games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 43.5 points in five of seven outings.

Indianapolis' games this season have had an average of 43.0 points, 0.5 fewer points than this game's point total.

The Colts have compiled a 4-3-0 record against the spread this season.

This season, the Colts have been the underdog six times and won two of those games.

Indianapolis has a record of 2-3 in games where bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least -105 on the moneyline.

Saints vs. Colts Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Saints 19.0 20 18.1 10 40.6 1 7 Colts 25.4 5 27.3 31 43.0 5 7

Saints vs. Colts Betting Insights & Trends

Saints

New Orleans has covered the spread once, and is 1-2 overall, in its last three contests.

New Orleans has hit the over once in its past three contests.

The Saints have put up just six more points than their opponents this year (0.9 per game), while the Colts have been outscored by 13 points (1.9 per game).

Colts

Over its past three contests, Indianapolis has two wins against the spread, and is 1-2 overall.

In their past three contests, the Colts have gone over the total twice.

The Saints have totaled only six more points than their opponents this season (0.9 per game), while the Colts have been outscored by 13 total points (1.9 per game).

Saints Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 40.6 41.0 40.4 Implied Team Total AVG 21.7 22.3 21.3 ATS Record 1-5-1 0-3-0 1-2-1 Over/Under Record 1-6-0 1-2-0 0-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-4 1-2 1-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-0 0-0 1-0

Colts Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 43.0 43.3 42.7 Implied Team Total AVG 22.9 22.8 23.0 ATS Record 4-3-0 2-2-0 2-1-0 Over/Under Record 5-2-0 3-1-0 2-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-4 1-3 1-1

