The New Orleans Saints (3-4) visit the Indianapolis Colts (3-4) at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, October 29, 2023.

How to Watch Saints vs. Colts

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana

Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: FOX

Saints Insights

The Saints rack up 19 points per game, 8.3 fewer than the Colts surrender per outing (27.3).

The Saints average 25.3 fewer yards per game (326) than the Colts allow per outing (351.3).

This season, New Orleans racks up 98.1 yards per game on the ground, 20.6 fewer than Indianapolis allows per contest (118.7).

This year, the Saints have nine turnovers, one fewer than the Colts have takeaways (10).

Saints Away Performance

The Saints score 21 points per game in road games (two more than overall) and allow 13.8 away from home (4.3 fewer than overall).

On the road, the Saints pick up more yards (331.8 per game) than they do overall (326). They also concede fewer yards in road games (258) than they do overall (285.7).

On the road, the Saints pick up more rushing yards (109 per game) than they do overall (98.1). They also allow fewer rushing yards in road games (90) than they do overall (98.7).

The Saints convert more third downs in road games (36.7%) than they do overall (34.3%), and allow opponents to convert on fewer third downs on the road (29.8%) than overall (30.5%).

Saints Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/8/2023 at New England W 34-0 CBS 10/15/2023 at Houston L 20-13 FOX 10/19/2023 Jacksonville L 31-24 Amazon Prime Video 10/29/2023 at Indianapolis - FOX 11/5/2023 Chicago - CBS 11/12/2023 at Minnesota - FOX 11/26/2023 at Atlanta - FOX

