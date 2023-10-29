Going into their game against the Indianapolis Colts (3-4), the New Orleans Saints (3-4) are keeping their eye on 13 players on the injury report. The game kicks off at 1:00 PM on Sunday, October 29 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The Saints head into this matchup following a 31-24 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in their last outing.

The Colts' last game was a 39-38 loss to the Cleveland Browns.

New Orleans Saints Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Taysom Hill QB Chest Questionable Ryan Ramczyk OT Concussion Limited Participation In Practice Andrus Peat OL Ankle Questionable Landon Young OT Hip Limited Participation In Practice Marcus Maye S Hamstring Questionable Alontae Taylor CB Hip Questionable Demario Davis LB Knee Questionable Juantavius Gray DB Hamstring Questionable Tyrann Mathieu S Foot Questionable Max Garcia OG Illness Questionable Juwan Johnson TE Calf Limited Participation In Practice James Hurst OL Ankle Out Jimmy Graham TE Illness Questionable

Indianapolis Colts Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Zack Moss RB Elbow Questionable Ryan Kelly C Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Braden Smith OT Hip Out Eric Johnson DT Ankle Questionable DeForest Buckner DT Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Tony Brown CB Ribs Questionable Kylen Granson TE Concussion Out Julius Brents CB Quad Out

Saints vs. Colts Game Info

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana

TV Info: FOX

Saints Season Insights

The Saints rank 17th in total offense this season (326 yards per game), but they've been thriving on the defensive side of the ball, ranking fourth-best in the NFL with 285.7 yards allowed per game.

The Saints are putting up 19 points per game on offense this year (21st in NFL), and they are surrendering 18.1 points per game (sixth) on the other side of the ball.

The Saints own the 12th-ranked offense this year in terms of passing yards (227.9 passing yards per game), and they've been more effective on defense, ranking fourth-best with only 187 passing yards allowed per game.

New Orleans ranks 22nd in run offense (98.1 rushing yards per game) and 12th in run defense (98.7 rushing yards allowed per game) this season.

The Saints rank 10th in the NFL with a +3 turnover margin after forcing 12 turnovers (fifth in the NFL) and committing nine (16th in the NFL).

Saints vs. Colts Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Saints (-1.5)

Saints (-1.5) Moneyline: Saints (-130), Colts (+110)

Saints (-130), Colts (+110) Total: 43.5 points

