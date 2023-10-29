Take a look at Michael Thomas' stats on this page.

Thomas' season stats include 371 yards on 34 receptions (10.9 per catch) and one touchdown. He has been targeted 54 times.

Michael Thomas Injury Status: Questionable

Reported Injury: Illness

There are two other pass catchers on the injury report for the Saints this week: Jimmy Graham (questionable/illness): 1 Rec; 8 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD Juwan Johnson (LP/calf): 7 Rec; 61 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Week 8 Injury Reports

Saints vs. Colts Game Info

Game Day: October 29, 2023

October 29, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM

Thomas 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 54 34 371 69 1 10.9

Thomas Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Titans 8 5 61 0 Week 2 @Panthers 9 7 55 0 Week 3 @Packers 9 6 50 0 Week 4 Buccaneers 6 4 53 0 Week 5 @Patriots 7 4 65 0 Week 6 @Texans 8 5 45 0 Week 7 Jaguars 7 3 42 1

