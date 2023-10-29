Juwan Johnson Week 8 Preview vs. the Colts
Juwan Johnson will be running routes against the 19th-ranked passing defense in the league when his New Orleans Saints meet the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.
Johnson has seven catches for 61 yards this year. He has been targeted 12 times.
Johnson vs. the Colts
- Johnson vs the Colts (since 2021): No games
- Indianapolis has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to four opposing receivers in the 2023 season.
- The Colts have conceded a TD pass to seven opposing players this year.
- Indianapolis has not allowed an opposing receiver to record two or more TD receptions against it on the season.
- The 232.6 passing yards the Colts give up per contest makes them the 19th-ranked pass defense in the NFL this year.
- The Colts' defense ranks seventh in the league with seven passing TDs allowed so far this season.
Saints Player Previews
Juwan Johnson Receiving Props vs. the Colts
- Receiving Yards: 16.5 (-115)
Johnson Receiving Insights
- Johnson has topped his receiving yards prop bet in one of three games this season.
- Johnson has been targeted on 12 of his team's 275 passing attempts this season (4.4% target share).
- He has picked up 5.1 yards per target (61 yards on 12 targets).
- Having played three games this season, Johnson has not tallied a TD reception.
Johnson's Recent Performance
|Opponent
|Date
|Week
|Receiving Stats
|Rushing Stats
|at Packers
|9/24/2023
|Week 3
|4 TAR / 2 REC / 12 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Panthers
|9/18/2023
|Week 2
|3 TAR / 2 REC / 13 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Titans
|9/10/2023
|Week 1
|5 TAR / 3 REC / 36 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
