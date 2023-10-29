Juwan Johnson will be running routes against the 19th-ranked passing defense in the league when his New Orleans Saints meet the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Johnson has seven catches for 61 yards this year. He has been targeted 12 times.

Johnson vs. the Colts

Johnson vs the Colts (since 2021): No games

No games Indianapolis has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to four opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Colts have conceded a TD pass to seven opposing players this year.

Indianapolis has not allowed an opposing receiver to record two or more TD receptions against it on the season.

The 232.6 passing yards the Colts give up per contest makes them the 19th-ranked pass defense in the NFL this year.

The Colts' defense ranks seventh in the league with seven passing TDs allowed so far this season.

Saints Player Previews

Juwan Johnson Receiving Props vs. the Colts

Receiving Yards: 16.5 (-115)

Johnson Receiving Insights

Johnson has topped his receiving yards prop bet in one of three games this season.

Johnson has been targeted on 12 of his team's 275 passing attempts this season (4.4% target share).

He has picked up 5.1 yards per target (61 yards on 12 targets).

Having played three games this season, Johnson has not tallied a TD reception.

Johnson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Packers 9/24/2023 Week 3 4 TAR / 2 REC / 12 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Panthers 9/18/2023 Week 2 3 TAR / 2 REC / 13 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Titans 9/10/2023 Week 1 5 TAR / 3 REC / 36 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

