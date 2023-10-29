When the New Orleans Saints and the Indianapolis Colts go head to head in Week 8 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, will Foster Moreau get into the end zone? To check out how he measures up in this week's matchup and whether he's a good bet to cash his anytime TD prop, keep scrolling.

Will Foster Moreau score a touchdown against the Colts?

Odds to score a TD this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a TD)

Moreau has 92 yards on 10 grabs and one TD. He has been targeted 11 times, and puts up 23 yards receiving per contest.

Moreau, in four games this season, has caught one touchdown pass.

Foster Moreau Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 @Panthers 2 2 20 0 Week 5 @Patriots 1 1 6 1 Week 6 @Texans 4 4 33 0 Week 7 Jaguars 4 3 33 0

