Zion Williamson will hope to make a difference for the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, against the New York Knicks.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Williamson, in his last game, had 23 points and seven rebounds in a 111-104 win over the Grizzlies.

Now let's break down Williamson's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Zion Williamson Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Points Prop: Over 24.5 (-118)

Over 24.5 (-118) Rebounds Prop: Over 6.5 (-108)

Over 6.5 (-108) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (-149)

Looking to bet on one or more of Williamson's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Knicks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Knicks were ranked 12th in the league defensively last year, allowing 113.1 points per game.

On the boards, the Knicks gave up 42 rebounds per game last season, seventh in the NBA in that category.

The Knicks were the 13th-ranked squad in the NBA in assists allowed per game last season, at 25.1.

The Knicks were the 25th-ranked team in the league in terms of allowing three-pointers last season, conceding 13 makes per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.