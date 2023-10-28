Sun Belt opponents meet when the UL Monroe Warhawks (2-5) host the Arkansas State Red Wolves (3-4) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at JPS Field at Malone Stadium. UL Monroe is favored by 2.5 points. The total has been set at 56.5 points for this game.

UL Monroe ranks 18th-worst in scoring offense (19.9 points per game) and 18th-worst in scoring defense (32.7 points per game allowed) this season. Arkansas State has not been getting things done defensively, ranking ninth-worst with 35.1 points surrendered per game. It has been more productive on the other side of the ball, regstering 21.4 points per contest (107th-ranked).

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UL Monroe vs. Arkansas State Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Location: Monroe, Georgia

Monroe, Georgia Venue: JPS Field at Malone Stadium

JPS Field at Malone Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

UL Monroe vs Arkansas State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline UL Monroe -2.5 -105 -115 56.5 -110 -110 -135 +110

Looking to place a bet on UL Monroe vs. Arkansas State? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

UL Monroe Recent Performance

With 321.3 yards of total offense per game (-84-worst) and 486 yards allowed per game on defense (third-worst) over the last three games, the Warhawks have been struggling on both sides of the ball recently.

Over the previous three games, the Warhawks rank -67-worst in scoring offense (18.3 points per game) and -109-worst in scoring defense (38 points per game allowed).

Over the previous three games, UL Monroe ranks eighth-worst in passing offense (221 passing yards per game) and -99-worst in passing defense (283.7 passing yards per game allowed).

Over the previous three games, the Warhawks rank -84-worst in rushing offense (100.3 rushing yards per game) and -86-worst in rushing defense (202.3 rushing yards per game allowed).

The Warhawks have two wins against the spread and are 0-3 overall in their last three games.

In its past three games, UL Monroe has hit the over twice.

Week 9 Sun Belt Betting Trends

UL Monroe Betting Records & Stats

UL Monroe has posted a 4-2-0 record against the spread this season.

UL Monroe games have hit the over on three of six occasions (50%).

This is the first game this season UL Monroe is the moneyline favorite.

UL Monroe has yet to play as a moneyline favorite of -135 or shorter.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Warhawks' implied win probability is 57.4%.

Bet on UL Monroe to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

UL Monroe Stats Leaders

Jiya Wright has racked up 776 yards (110.9 ypg) on 68-of-126 passing with seven touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 246 rushing yards (35.1 ypg) on 64 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Isaiah Woullard has carried the ball 68 times for a team-high 341 yards on the ground and has found the end zone one time.

Hunter Smith has piled up 322 yards on 49 attempts, scoring three times.

Tyrone Howell's 361 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 55 times and has collected 32 catches and six touchdowns.

Devaughn Mortimer has put together a 215-yard season so far, hauling in 10 passes on 18 targets.

Dariyan Wiley has a total of 175 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 12 throws and scoring one touchdown.

Adin Huntington paces the team with 4.5 sacks, and also has four TFL and 29 tackles.

Michael Batton is the team's tackle leader this year. He's racked up 45 tackles and 0.5 sacks.

Jaterious Evans has picked off a team-high three passes. He also has 33 tackles, four TFL, and three passes defended to his name.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.