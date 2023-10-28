Sun Belt play features the UL Monroe Warhawks (2-5) and the Arkansas State Red Wolves (3-4) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at JPS Field at Malone Stadium. The betting information forecasts a close game, with the Warhawks favored by 2 points. The over/under in this contest is 56.5 points.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the UL Monroe vs. Arkansas State matchup in this article.

UL Monroe vs. Arkansas State Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023
  • Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
  • City: Monroe, Georgia
  • Venue: JPS Field at Malone Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UL Monroe vs. Arkansas State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UL Monroe Moneyline Arkansas State Moneyline
BetMGM UL Monroe (-2) 56.5 -135 +110 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel UL Monroe (-2) 56.5 -130 +108 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 9 Odds

UL Monroe vs. Arkansas State Betting Trends

  • UL Monroe has compiled a 4-2-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • Arkansas State has won three games against the spread this year, failing to cover four times.
  • The Red Wolves have covered the spread twice this year (2-4 ATS) when playing as at least 2-point underdogs.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.