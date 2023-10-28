Sun Belt play features the UL Monroe Warhawks (2-5) and the Arkansas State Red Wolves (3-4) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at JPS Field at Malone Stadium. The betting information forecasts a close game, with the Warhawks favored by 2 points. The over/under in this contest is 56.5 points.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the UL Monroe vs. Arkansas State matchup in this article.

UL Monroe vs. Arkansas State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Time: 5:00 PM ET

Channel: ESPN+

City: Monroe, Georgia

Monroe, Georgia Venue: JPS Field at Malone Stadium

UL Monroe vs. Arkansas State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UL Monroe Moneyline Arkansas State Moneyline BetMGR UL Monroe (-2) 56.5 -135 +110 FanDuel UL Monroe (-2) 56.5 -130 +108

Week 9 Odds

UL Monroe vs. Arkansas State Betting Trends

UL Monroe has compiled a 4-2-0 ATS record so far this year.

Arkansas State has won three games against the spread this year, failing to cover four times.

The Red Wolves have covered the spread twice this year (2-4 ATS) when playing as at least 2-point underdogs.

