UL Monroe vs. Arkansas State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 28
Sun Belt play features the UL Monroe Warhawks (2-5) and the Arkansas State Red Wolves (3-4) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at JPS Field at Malone Stadium. The betting information forecasts a close game, with the Warhawks favored by 2 points. The over/under in this contest is 56.5 points.
You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the UL Monroe vs. Arkansas State matchup in this article.
UL Monroe vs. Arkansas State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Monroe, Georgia
- Venue: JPS Field at Malone Stadium
UL Monroe vs. Arkansas State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|UL Monroe Moneyline
|Arkansas State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|UL Monroe (-2)
|56.5
|-135
|+110
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|UL Monroe (-2)
|56.5
|-130
|+108
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
UL Monroe vs. Arkansas State Betting Trends
- UL Monroe has compiled a 4-2-0 ATS record so far this year.
- Arkansas State has won three games against the spread this year, failing to cover four times.
- The Red Wolves have covered the spread twice this year (2-4 ATS) when playing as at least 2-point underdogs.
