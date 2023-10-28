Based on our computer projection model, the UL Monroe Warhawks will defeat the Arkansas State Red Wolves when the two teams play at JPS Field at Malone Stadium on Saturday, October 28, which begins at 5:00 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

UL Monroe vs. Arkansas State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Toss Up Toss Up (56.5) UL Monroe 29, Arkansas State 28

Week 9 Sun Belt Predictions

UL Monroe Betting Info (2023)

The Warhawks have an implied moneyline win probability of 57.4% in this game.

The Warhawks have covered the spread four times in six games.

The Warhawks have seen three of its six games go over the point total.

The over/under in this game is 56.5 points, 2.2 higher than the average total in UL Monroe games this season.

Arkansas State Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 47.6% chance of a victory for the Red Wolves.

The Red Wolves have a 3-4-0 record against the spread this year.

Arkansas State is 2-4 against the spread when an underdog by 2 points or more this year.

Red Wolves games have gone over the point total in three out of seven opportunities (42.9%).

Arkansas State games this year have averaged a total of 53.6 points, 2.9 fewer than the point total in this matchup.

Warhawks vs. Red Wolves 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed UL Monroe 19.9 32.7 22 30.8 17 35.3 Arkansas State 21.4 35.1 23.8 27 18.3 46

