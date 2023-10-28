The No. 22 Tulane Green Wave (6-1) visit the Rice Owls (4-3) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 in a matchup between AAC opponents at Rice Stadium. Rice is a 10.5-point underdog. The contest has a point total of 53.5.

Tulane is averaging 30.7 points per game on offense (47th in the FBS), and ranks 28th on the other side of the ball with 19.4 points allowed per game. With 412.3 total yards per game on offense, Rice ranks 54th in the FBS in 2023. Defensively, it ranks 82nd, allowing 383.0 total yards per contest.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Tulane vs. Rice Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Rice Stadium

Rice Stadium TV Channel: ESPN2

Tulane vs Rice Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Tulane -10.5 -110 -110 53.5 -110 -110 -400 +310

Looking to place a bet on Tulane vs. Rice? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Tulane Recent Performance

In terms of total offense, the Green Wave rank -21-worst with 430.0 total yards per game over their last three contests. Defensively, they rank 102nd by surrendering 408.7 total yards per game over their last three tilts.

Despite having the 45th-ranked scoring offense over the last three games (33.7 points per game), the Green Wave rank 19th-worst in scoring defense over that stretch (24.0 points surrendered per game).

With 212.3 passing yards per game on offense (-115-worst) and 309.3 passing yards per game allowed on defense (-115-worst) over the last three contests, Tulane has been struggling on both sides of the ball lately.

Looking at the Green Wave's last three contests, they have posted 217.7 rushing yards per game on offense (32nd-ranked) and have allowed 99.3 rushing yards per game on defense (42nd-ranked).

In their last three contests, the Green Wave have one win against the spread, and are 3-0 overall.

In its past three games, Tulane has not gone over the total.

Week 9 AAC Betting Trends

Tulane Betting Records & Stats

So far this season, Tulane has posted a 3-3-0 record against the spread.

The Green Wave have not covered the spread this season (0-2 ATS) when playing as at least 10.5-point favorites.

One of Tulane's six games with a set total has hit the over (16.7%).

Tulane has been the moneyline favorite a total of five times this season, and they've won all of those games.

Tulane has played as a moneyline favorite of -400 or shorter in just two games this season, and it won both.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Green Wave have an implied win probability of 80.0%.

Bet on Tulane to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Tulane Stats Leaders

Michael Pratt has thrown for 1,121 yards, completing 70.8% of his passes and tossing 12 touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He's also run for 191 yards (27.3 ypg) on 47 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Makhi Hughes has carried the ball 118 times for a team-high 619 yards on the ground and has found the end zone five times.

Lawrence Keys III has hauled in 27 receptions for 494 yards (70.6 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone six times as a receiver.

Chris Brazzell II has hauled in 18 passes while averaging 47.4 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

Jha'Quan Jackson has a total of 329 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 19 passes and scoring four touchdowns.

Darius Hodges has 5.5 sacks to lead the team, and also has 6.0 TFL and 16 tackles.

Jesus Machado, Tulane's top tackler, has 42 tackles and one interception this year.

Lance Robinson has picked off a team-high four passes. He also has 17 tackles and four passes defended to his name.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.