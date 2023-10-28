The No. 22 Tulane Green Wave (6-1) and the Rice Owls (4-3) square off on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Rice Stadium in a battle of AAC opponents.

Tulane is putting up 398.6 yards per game on offense (63rd in the FBS), and rank 44th on defense, yielding 341.6 yards allowed per game. With 34 points per game on the offensive side of the ball, Rice ranks 31st in the FBS. On defense, it ranks 84th, giving up 27.4 points per game.

For more about this matchup, keep reading.

Tulane vs. Rice Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

Houston, Texas Venue: Rice Stadium

Tulane vs. Rice Key Statistics

Tulane Rice 398.6 (81st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 412.3 (69th) 341.6 (35th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 383 (68th) 169.1 (50th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 92.4 (124th) 229.4 (66th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 319.9 (12th) 12 (89th) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (63rd) 14 (13th) Takeaways (Rank) 8 (93rd)

Tulane Stats Leaders

Michael Pratt has been a dual threat for Tulane so far this season. He has 1,121 passing yards, completing 70.8% of his passes and tossing 12 touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's rushed for 191 yards (27.3 ypg) on 47 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Makhi Hughes has 619 rushing yards on 118 carries with five touchdowns.

Lawrence Keys III's 494 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 47 times and has collected 27 receptions and six touchdowns.

Chris Brazzell II has caught 18 passes for 332 yards (47.4 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Jha'Quan Jackson's 19 grabs have turned into 329 yards and four touchdowns.

Rice Stats Leaders

JT Daniels leads Rice with 2,173 yards on 155-of-243 passing with 17 touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Dean Connors, has carried the ball 50 times for 300 yards (42.9 per game), with four touchdowns this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, hauling in 326 receiving yards (46.6 per game) on 26 catches with two receiving touchdowns.

Juma Otoviano has racked up 171 yards on 47 carries with two touchdowns.

Luke McCaffrey has totaled 36 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 613 (87.6 yards per game). He's been targeted 65 times and has seven touchdowns.

Rawson MacNeill's 21 grabs (on 36 targets) have netted him 281 yards (40.1 ypg) and two touchdowns.

