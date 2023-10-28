Which team is going to come out on top on Saturday, October 28, when the Tulane Green Wave and Rice Owls square off at 4:00 PM? Our projection system sides with the Green Wave. Check out our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Tulane vs. Rice Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Toss Up Toss Up (55) Tulane 33, Rice 23

Tulane Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Green Wave an 80.0% chance to win.

Against the spread, the Green Wave are 3-3-0 this year.

Tulane is winless against the spread when it has played as 10.5-point or greater favorites (0-2).

The Green Wave have had one game (out of six) hit the over this season.

The over/under in this matchup is 55 points, 1.3 fewer than the average total in this season's Tulane contests.

Rice Betting Info (2023)

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Owls have a 24.4% chance to win.

The Owls are 4-2-0 against the spread this season.

In games it has played as at least 10.5-point underdogs this season, Rice is 1-0 against the spread.

The Owls have hit the over in three of their six games with a set total (50%).

Rice games this season have averaged a total of 52.8 points, 2.2 fewer than the point total in this matchup.

Green Wave vs. Owls 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Tulane 30.7 19.4 32.6 22.4 26 12 Rice 34 27.4 39.3 25.8 27 29.7

