SEC rivals will do battle when the Texas A&M Aggies (4-3) meet the South Carolina Gamecocks (2-5) at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas. In the article below, we have best bets and tips to help you make informed betting decisions.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Texas A&M vs. South Carolina? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is Texas A&M vs. South Carolina?

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: College Station, Texas

College Station, Texas Venue: Kyle Field

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Texas A&M 35, South Carolina 19

Texas A&M 35, South Carolina 19 Texas A&M has won four of the five games it was favored on the moneyline this season (80%).

The Aggies have played as a moneyline favorite of -800 or shorter in only two games this season, and they won both.

This season, South Carolina has been listed as the underdog in four games and failed to win any of those contests.

The Gamecocks have a record of when they're set as an underdog of +550 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Aggies' implied win probability is 88.9%.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: South Carolina (+16.5)



South Carolina (+16.5) Against the spread, Texas A&M is 4-3-0 this year.

This season, the Aggies have won ATS in each of their two games as a favorite of 16.5 points or more.

Against the spread, South Carolina is 3-4-0 this year.

The Gamecocks have been underdogs by 16.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Parlay your bets together on the Texas A&M vs. South Carolina matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (51.5)



Over (51.5) Texas A&M and its opponents have combined to outscore Saturday's total of 51.5 points three times this season.

This season, four of South Carolina's games have finished with a combined score higher than 51.5 points.

The point total for the matchup of 51.5 is 7.4 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Texas A&M (32.3 points per game) and South Carolina (26.6 points per game).

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

Texas A&M

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 51.2 50 52.8 Implied Total AVG 32.9 36 28.7 ATS Record 4-3-0 3-1-0 1-2-0 Over/Under Record 4-3-0 2-2-0 2-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-1 3-0 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-2 0-1 0-1

South Carolina

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 55.2 53.5 57.5 Implied Total AVG 33 30.3 36.7 ATS Record 3-4-0 2-2-0 1-2-0 Over/Under Record 4-3-0 3-1-0 1-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-4 0-1 0-3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.