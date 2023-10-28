SEC rivals will do battle when the Texas A&M Aggies (4-3) meet the South Carolina Gamecocks (2-5) at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas. In the article below, we have best bets and tips to help you make informed betting decisions.

When and Where is Texas A&M vs. South Carolina?

  • Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023
  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: College Station, Texas
  • Venue: Kyle Field

Best Moneyline Bet

  • Prediction: Texas A&M 35, South Carolina 19
  • Texas A&M has won four of the five games it was favored on the moneyline this season (80%).
  • The Aggies have played as a moneyline favorite of -800 or shorter in only two games this season, and they won both.
  • This season, South Carolina has been listed as the underdog in four games and failed to win any of those contests.
  • The Gamecocks have a record of when they're set as an underdog of +550 or more by sportsbooks this season.
  • Based on this game's moneyline, the Aggies' implied win probability is 88.9%.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: South Carolina (+16.5)
  • Against the spread, Texas A&M is 4-3-0 this year.
  • This season, the Aggies have won ATS in each of their two games as a favorite of 16.5 points or more.
  • Against the spread, South Carolina is 3-4-0 this year.
  • The Gamecocks have been underdogs by 16.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Over (51.5)
  • Texas A&M and its opponents have combined to outscore Saturday's total of 51.5 points three times this season.
  • This season, four of South Carolina's games have finished with a combined score higher than 51.5 points.
  • The point total for the matchup of 51.5 is 7.4 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Texas A&M (32.3 points per game) and South Carolina (26.6 points per game).

Splits Tables

Texas A&M

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 51.2 50 52.8
Implied Total AVG 32.9 36 28.7
ATS Record 4-3-0 3-1-0 1-2-0
Over/Under Record 4-3-0 2-2-0 2-1-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 4-1 3-0 1-1
Moneyline Underdog Record 0-2 0-1 0-1

South Carolina

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 55.2 53.5 57.5
Implied Total AVG 33 30.3 36.7
ATS Record 3-4-0 2-2-0 1-2-0
Over/Under Record 4-3-0 3-1-0 1-2-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 0-4 0-1 0-3

