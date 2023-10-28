The Nicholls State Colonels (3-3) visit the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (3-4) at Manning Field at John L. Guidry Stadium on Saturday, October 28, 2023.

From an offensive standpoint, Nicholls State ranks 80th in the FCS with 334.3 yards per game. Meanwhile, its defense ranks 75th in total defense (364.2 yards allowed per contest). Southeast Missouri State ranks 33rd in total yards per game (395.3), but it has been worse defensively, ranking 12th-worst in the FCS with 441.7 total yards allowed per contest.

Nicholls State vs. Southeast Missouri State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

How to Watch Week 9 Games

Nicholls State vs. Southeast Missouri State Key Statistics

Nicholls State Southeast Missouri State 334.3 (106th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 395.3 (42nd) 364.2 (28th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 441.7 (113th) 132.3 (75th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 111.6 (96th) 202.0 (63rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 283.7 (11th) 6 (124th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 5 (1st) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (35th)

Nicholls State Stats Leaders

Pat McQuaide has thrown for 1,210 yards (201.7 ypg) to lead Nicholls State, completing 58.1% of his passes and recording five touchdown passes compared to eight interceptions this season.

Collin Guggenheim has carried the ball 98 times for a team-high 411 yards on the ground and has found the end zone six times.

This season, Jaylon Spears has carried the ball 47 times for 295 yards (49.2 per game) and three touchdowns.

Neno Lemay has hauled in 28 receptions for 324 yards (54.0 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone three times as a receiver.

David Robinson Jr. has caught 13 passes for 216 yards (36.0 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Terry Matthews' 11 receptions have turned into 201 yards and one touchdown.

Southeast Missouri State Stats Leaders

Paxton DeLaurent has thrown for 1,792 yards (256.0 ypg) to lead Southeast Missouri State, completing 64.6% of his passes and tossing 11 touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 75 yards (10.7 ypg) on 62 carries with four touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Geno Hess, has carried the ball 112 times for 552 yards (78.9 per game) with seven touchdowns. He's also caught 22 passes for 181 yards.

Ryan Flournoy has totaled 37 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 575 (82.1 yards per game). He's been targeted 38 times and has four touchdowns.

Damoriea Vick has put together a 485-yard season so far with four touchdowns. He's caught 49 passes on 58 targets.

Jack Clinkenbeard's 19 targets have resulted in 18 receptions for 240 yards and one touchdown.

