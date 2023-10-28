Big Ten foes match up when the Nebraska Cornhuskers (4-3) and the Purdue Boilermakers (2-5) play on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE).

Nebraska ranks 106th in total offense this season (328.9 yards per game), but has been playing really well on the other side of the ball, ranking 21st-best in the FBS with 328.9 yards allowed per game. Purdue is generating 23 points per game on offense this season (101st-ranked). Meanwhile, it is allowing 29.9 points per game (100th-ranked) on defense.

Nebraska vs. Purdue Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Lincoln, Nebraska Venue: Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE)

Nebraska vs. Purdue Key Statistics

Nebraska Purdue 328.9 (116th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 370.7 (94th) 313.6 (17th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 395.4 (75th) 195.1 (21st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 138.6 (90th) 133.7 (128th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 232.1 (62nd) 12 (89th) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (63rd) 7 (106th) Takeaways (Rank) 9 (78th)

Nebraska Stats Leaders

Heinrich Haarberg leads Nebraska with 716 yards (102.3 ypg) on 58-of-113 passing with five touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He also has 424 rushing yards on 85 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.

This season, Anthony Grant has carried the ball 70 times for 302 yards (43.1 per game) and three touchdowns.

Billy Kemp IV's leads his squad with 216 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 21 catches (out of 37 targets) and scored one touchdown.

Marcus Washington has caught eight passes while averaging 25.1 yards per game.

Thomas Fidone II's 15 catches are good enough for 175 yards and three touchdowns.

Purdue Stats Leaders

Hudson Card has racked up 1,617 yards (231 yards per game) while completing 60.6% of his passes and collecting seven touchdown passes with five interceptions this season.

Devin Mockobee has rushed for 478 yards on 105 carries so far this year while scoring four times on the ground.

Tyrone Tracy Jr. has racked up 50 carries and totaled 296 yards with five touchdowns.

Deion Burks' 418 receiving yards (59.7 yards per game) are a team high. He has 27 receptions on 60 targets with five touchdowns.

Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen has put up a 329-yard season so far. He's caught 25 passes on 40 targets.

TJ Sheffield's 37 targets have resulted in 26 receptions for 308 yards and one touchdown.

