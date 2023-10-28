The South Alabama Jaguars (4-3) will meet their Sun Belt-rival, the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (4-3) in a matchup on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Hancock Whitney Stadium. The Jaguars are heavily favored in this contest, with the line posted at 10.5 points. The over/under is set at 54.5 in the outing.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the South Alabama vs. Louisiana matchup.

Louisiana vs. South Alabama Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Mobile, Alabama

Mobile, Alabama Venue: Hancock Whitney Stadium

Louisiana vs. South Alabama Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total South Alabama Moneyline Louisiana Moneyline BetMGM South Alabama (-10.5) 54.5 -400 +300 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel South Alabama (-10.5) 55.5 -430 +330 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 9 Odds

Louisiana vs. South Alabama Betting Trends

Louisiana has won two games against the spread this year.

South Alabama has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.

The Jaguars have covered the spread twice when favored by 10.5 points or more this season (in four opportunities).

