The South Alabama Jaguars (4-3) and the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (4-3) square off on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Hancock Whitney Stadium in a clash of Sun Belt foes.

On the offensive side of the ball, South Alabama has been a top-25 unit, ranking 21st-best in the FBS by putting up 35.4 points per game. The Jaguars rank 28th on defense (19.4 points allowed per game). Louisiana is posting 425.6 total yards per game on offense this season (42nd-ranked). Meanwhile, it is surrendering 365.4 total yards per game (59th-ranked).

Louisiana vs. South Alabama Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Mobile, Alabama Venue: Hancock Whitney Stadium

Louisiana vs. South Alabama Key Statistics

Louisiana South Alabama 425.6 (54th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 448 (36th) 365.4 (49th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 312.4 (15th) 216.1 (9th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 176.1 (43rd) 209.4 (92nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 271.9 (35th) 13 (104th) Turnovers (Rank) 9 (49th) 10 (62nd) Takeaways (Rank) 12 (35th)

Louisiana Stats Leaders

Zeon Chriss has thrown for 906 yards on 77-of-119 passing with eight touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 446 yards and five rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Jacob Kibodi, has carried the ball 64 times for 466 yards (66.6 per game) with five touchdowns.

Robert Williams has registered 22 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 289 (41.3 yards per game). He's been targeted 33 times and has three touchdowns.

Jacob Bernard has 19 receptions (on 21 targets) for a total of 241 yards (34.4 yards per game) this year.

Peter LeBlanc's 26 targets have resulted in 15 receptions for 209 yards and three touchdowns.

South Alabama Stats Leaders

Carter Bradley has 1,775 pass yards for South Alabama, completing 67.3% of his passes and tossing 11 touchdowns and five interceptions this season.

La'Damian Webb has carried the ball 103 times for a team-high 578 yards on the ground and has found the end zone 12 times as a runner.

This season, Kentrel Bullock has carried the ball 68 times for 343 yards (49 per game) and three touchdowns.

Caullin Lacy has hauled in 48 receptions for 826 yards (118 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone six times as a receiver.

Jamaal Pritchett has caught 24 passes for 373 yards (53.3 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Lincoln Sefcik has a total of 152 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 16 passes and scoring one touchdown.

