The Grambling Tigers (3-4) take on a fellow SWAC foe when they visit the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (1-6) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium.

Grambling has the 27th-ranked scoring offense this year (31 points per game), and has been less effective on defense, ranking 17th-worst with 34.6 points allowed per game. In terms of points scored Bethune-Cookman ranks 101st in the FCS (18.7 points per game), and it is 93rd on the other side of the ball (30.4 points allowed per contest).

Grambling vs. Bethune-Cookman Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: HBCUGo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Grambling, Louisiana

Grambling, Louisiana Venue: Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium

Grambling vs. Bethune-Cookman Key Statistics

Grambling Bethune-Cookman 390.3 (43rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 240.1 (123rd) 350.9 (56th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 360.9 (63rd) 160.7 (46th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 90.9 (118th) 229.6 (39th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 149.3 (111th) 2 (80th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (80th) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 4 (5th)

Grambling Stats Leaders

Myles Crawley has 1,592 pass yards for Grambling, completing 59% of his passes and tossing 12 touchdowns and five interceptions this season.

Chance Williams has carried the ball 89 times for a team-high 530 yards on the ground and has found the end zone four times.

Floyd Chalk IV has been handed the ball 84 times this year and racked up 369 yards (52.7 per game) with six touchdowns.

Antonio Jones' leads his squad with 486 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 32 catches (out of 31 targets) and scored one touchdown.

Lyndon Rash has put up a 308-yard season so far with six touchdowns, reeling in 26 passes on 27 targets.

Javon Robinson has a total of 153 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 13 passes and scoring one touchdown.

Bethune-Cookman Stats Leaders

Luke Sprague has compiled 544 yards (77.7 yards per game) while completing 65.3% of his passes and collecting four touchdown passes with two interceptions this season.

Jimmy Robinson III is his team's leading rusher with 41 carries for 163 yards, or 23.3 per game. He's found the end zone one time on the ground, as well.

Jaiden Bivens has piled up 119 yards (on 31 attempts).

Dacarri Allen-Johnson paces his squad with 211 receiving yards on 26 catches with three touchdowns.

Jaewan Boyd has 18 receptions (on 24 targets) for a total of 196 yards (28 yards per game) this year.

Daveno Ellington's 18 receptions (on 19 targets) have netted him 166 yards (23.7 ypg).

