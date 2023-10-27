The Boston Celtics (1-0) take the court against the Miami Heat (1-0) as 8.5-point favorites on Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN, BSSUN, and NBCS-BOS.

Celtics vs. Heat Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, October 27, 2023

Friday, October 27, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

ESPN, BSSUN, and NBCS-BOS

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

Celtics vs. Heat Score Prediction

Prediction: Celtics 109 - Heat 99

Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Celtics vs. Heat

Pick ATS: Celtics (- 8.5)

Celtics (- 8.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Celtics (-10.0)

Celtics (-10.0) Pick OU: Under (216.5)



Under (216.5) Computer Predicted Total: 208.5

Celtics Performance Insights

Offensively, the Celtics were the fourth-best squad in the NBA (117.9 points per game) last year. Defensively, they were fourth-best (111.4 points allowed per game).

On the boards, Boston was seventh in the league in rebounds (45.3 per game) last season. It was 18th in rebounds allowed (44 per game).

At 26.7 assists per game last year, the Celtics were seventh in the league.

Boston was seventh in the NBA in turnovers per game (12.7) and fifth-worst in turnovers forced (12) last year.

The Celtics were the second-best team in the NBA in 3-pointers made (16 per game) and sixth in 3-point percentage (37.6%) last season.

Heat Performance Insights

The Heat had to lean on their defense last season, which ranked second-best in the NBA (109.8 points allowed per game), as they ranked worst in the league on offense with only 109.5 points per contest.

While Miami was in the bottom five in the NBA in boards per game with 40.6 (fourth-worst), it ranked sixth in the league with 41.9 rebounds allowed per contest.

The Heat averaged 23.8 dimes per game, which ranked them 25th in the NBA.

With 15 forced turnovers per game, Miami ranked third-best in the league. It ranked ninth in the league by averaging 12.8 turnovers per contest.

The Heat, who ranked 16th in the league with 12 threes per game, shot just 34.4% from downtown, which was fourth-worst in the NBA.

