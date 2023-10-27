Louisiana High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Caldwell Parish This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Looking for how to watch high school football games in Caldwell Parish, Louisiana this week? We've got you covered.
Caldwell Parish, Louisiana High School Football Games This Week
Caldwell Parish High School at Jena High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Jena, LA
- Conference: 3A - District 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
