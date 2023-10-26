Top Player Prop Bets for Stars vs. Maple Leafs on October 26, 2023
You can find player prop bet odds for Joe Pavelski, John Tavares and others on the Dallas Stars and Toronto Maple Leafs heading into their matchup at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday at American Airlines Center.
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Stars vs. Maple Leafs Game Info
- When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Stars vs. Maple Leafs Additional Info
|Stars vs. Maple Leafs Odds/Over/Under
|Stars vs. Maple Leafs Prediction
|Stars vs. Maple Leafs Betting Trends & Stats
NHL Props Today: Dallas Stars
Joe Pavelski Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)
Pavelski is Dallas' top contributor with six points. He has three goals and three assists this season.
Pavelski Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Penguins
|Oct. 24
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Flyers
|Oct. 21
|1
|1
|2
|4
|at Ducks
|Oct. 19
|1
|1
|2
|1
|at Golden Knights
|Oct. 17
|1
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Blues
|Oct. 12
|0
|0
|0
|5
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Wyatt Johnston Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +225, Under Odds: -333)
Wyatt Johnston has accumulated five points (one per game), scoring two goals and adding three assists.
Johnston Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Penguins
|Oct. 24
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Flyers
|Oct. 21
|1
|2
|3
|2
|at Ducks
|Oct. 19
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Golden Knights
|Oct. 17
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Blues
|Oct. 12
|0
|1
|1
|3
Roope Hintz Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -175)
Roope Hintz has four total points for Dallas, with two goals and two assists.
Hintz Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Penguins
|Oct. 24
|0
|1
|1
|5
|vs. Flyers
|Oct. 21
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Ducks
|Oct. 19
|1
|0
|1
|4
|at Golden Knights
|Oct. 17
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Blues
|Oct. 12
|0
|0
|0
|0
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
NHL Props Today: Toronto Maple Leafs
John Tavares Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)
Tavares' three goals and seven assists in six games for Toronto add up to 10 total points on the season.
Tavares Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Capitals
|Oct. 24
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Lightning
|Oct. 21
|1
|1
|2
|7
|at Panthers
|Oct. 19
|0
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Blackhawks
|Oct. 16
|1
|0
|1
|6
|vs. Wild
|Oct. 14
|0
|2
|2
|2
William Nylander Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -143)
William Nylander has amassed 10 points this season, with five goals and five assists.
Nylander Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Capitals
|Oct. 24
|1
|0
|1
|4
|at Lightning
|Oct. 21
|1
|1
|2
|6
|at Panthers
|Oct. 19
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Blackhawks
|Oct. 16
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Wild
|Oct. 14
|2
|1
|3
|6
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.