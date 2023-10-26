The Dallas Stars (4-0-1, riding a three-game winning streak) host the Toronto Maple Leafs (4-2) at American Airlines Center. The game on Thursday, October 26 starts at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSSW.

Prepare for this matchup with a glimpse at who we predict will come out on top in Thursday's contest.

Stars vs. Maple Leafs Predictions for Thursday

Our computer model for this game predicts a final tally of Stars 4, Maple Leafs 2.

  • Moneyline Pick: Stars (-125)
  • Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average)
  • Spread Pick: Stars (-1.5)

Stars vs Maple Leafs Additional Info

Stars Splits and Trends

  • The Stars have gone 2-1-3 in overtime matchups as part of an overall record of 4-0-1.
  • Dallas has won both of its games that were decided by one goal.
  • In the one game this season the Stars scored only one goal, they won.
  • Dallas lost in overtime in the only game this season when it scored two goals (registering one point).
  • The Stars have scored three or more goals three times, and are 3-0-0 in those games.
  • In games when it has outshot its opponent, Dallas is undefeated (1-0-0, two points).
  • The Stars have been outshot by opponents in four games, going 3-0-1 to register seven points.

Team Stats Comparison

Stars Rank Stars AVG Maple Leafs AVG Maple Leafs Rank
14th 3 Goals Scored 3.67 10th
3rd 2 Goals Allowed 3.33 17th
24th 28.6 Shots 34.8 2nd
25th 33.2 Shots Allowed 30.2 17th
23rd 12.5% Power Play % 35% 4th
1st 100% Penalty Kill % 75% 20th

Stars vs. Maple Leafs Game Time and TV Channel

  • When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

