Yordan Alvarez and his .477 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (70 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Texas Rangers and Max Scherzer on October 23 at 8:03 PM ET. The teams will square off in Game 7 of the ALCS. The series is all knotted up at 3-3.

He had two hits (going 2-for-3 with an RBI) in his last appearance against the Rangers.

Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Monday, October 23, 2023

Monday, October 23, 2023 Game Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Max Scherzer

Max Scherzer TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Yordan Alvarez At The Plate

Alvarez is batting .293 with 24 doubles, a triple, 31 home runs and 69 walks.

Alvarez will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .526 with two homers in his last outings.

In 75.8% of his games this year (94 of 124), Alvarez has picked up at least one hit, and in 34 of those games (27.4%) he recorded multiple hits.

Looking at the 124 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 33 of them (26.6%), and in 6.3% of his trips to the plate.

In 60 games this year (48.4%), Alvarez has picked up an RBI, and in 34 of those games (27.4%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 12 contests.

In 54.8% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 17 games with multiple runs (13.7%).

Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 58 GP 55 .278 AVG .307 .390 OBP .425 .488 SLG .678 23 XBH 33 10 HR 21 41 RBI 56 51/31 K/BB 41/38 0 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings