Jeremy Pena vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - ALCS Game 7
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Monday, Jeremy Pena (.237 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 87 points below season-long percentage) and the Houston Astros play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Max Scherzer. First pitch is at 8:03 PM ET. The teams will square off in Game 7 of the ALCS. The series is all knotted up at 3-3.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Rangers.
Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Monday, October 23, 2023
- Game Time: 8:03 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Max Scherzer
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Explore More About This Game
Jeremy Pena At The Plate
- Pena has 32 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 43 walks while batting .263.
- Pena has reached base via a hit in 104 games this season (of 159 played), and had multiple hits in 43 of those games.
- He has homered in 6.3% of his games in 2023 (10 of 159), and 1.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Pena has had an RBI in 38 games this year (23.9%), including 11 multi-RBI outings (6.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 63 games this year, with multiple runs 16 times.
Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|77
|GP
|72
|.242
|AVG
|.284
|.314
|OBP
|.333
|.365
|SLG
|.397
|24
|XBH
|21
|5
|HR
|5
|26
|RBI
|26
|51/25
|K/BB
|78/18
|10
|SB
|3
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Rangers have a 4.29 team ERA that ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to give up 198 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in the league).
- Scherzer (13-6) takes the mound for the Rangers in his 28th start of the season. He's put together a 3.77 ERA in 152 2/3 innings pitched, with 174 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Thursday, the right-hander threw four innings against the Houston Astros, giving up five earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In 27 games this season, the 39-year-old has a 3.77 ERA and 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .221 to opposing hitters.
