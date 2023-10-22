Need more NASCAR in your life? Well, you're in luck. The race slate on Sunday, October 22 includes action that can be seen on Fubo. For a complete list, along with info on how to watch or live stream it all, see the article below.

Watch even more NASCAR action with ESPN+!

NASCAR Streaming Live Today

Watch NASCAR Cup Series: 4EVER 400 Presented by Mobil 1

Series: NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR Cup Series Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Make sure you're following along with racing action all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!