On Sunday, Mauricio Dubon (.306 batting average in his past 10 games, with a home run and five RBI) and the Houston Astros play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Nathan Eovaldi. First pitch is at 8:03 PM ET. The teams will square off in Game 6 of the ALCS with the Astros ahead 3-2.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-5) against the Rangers.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Sunday, October 22, 2023

Sunday, October 22, 2023 Game Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi

Nathan Eovaldi TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Looking to place a prop bet on Mauricio Dubon? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Mauricio Dubon At The Plate

Dubon has 26 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 19 walks while batting .278.

Dubon has picked up a hit in 94 of 131 games this season, with multiple hits 35 times.

Looking at the 131 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in nine of them (6.9%), and in 2% of his trips to the plate.

Dubon has picked up an RBI in 36 games this year (27.5%), with more than one RBI in 10 of those contests (7.6%).

He has scored a run in 63 games this year, with multiple runs 15 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 59 GP 64 .263 AVG .291 .296 OBP .320 .352 SLG .461 14 XBH 25 2 HR 8 12 RBI 34 28/11 K/BB 42/8 1 SB 6

Rangers Pitching Rankings