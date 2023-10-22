Today's LaLiga schedule has plenty of exciting matchups on the docket. Among those contests is Rayo Vallecano playing UD Las Palmas.

You can find information on live coverage of today's LaLiga action right here.

Watch even more soccer action with ESPN+!

How to Watch More Sports Today

LaLiga Streaming Live Today

Watch UD Las Palmas vs Rayo Vallecano

Rayo Vallecano travels to face UD Las Palmas at Gran Canaria.

Watch Girona FC vs UD Almeria

UD Almeria travels to take on Girona FC at Estadi Montilivi in Girona.

Watch Villarreal CF vs Deportivo Alaves

Deportivo Alaves journeys to play Villarreal CF at Estadio de la Ceramica in Villarreal de Huerva.

Watch FC Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao

Athletic Bilbao is on the road to play FC Barcelona at Olímpic Lluís Companys in Barcelona.

Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.