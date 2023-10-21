As we roll into Week 8 of the college football season, there are five games involving teams from the MWC on the docket. For info on how to watch all of the action, keep scrolling.

MWC Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Air Force Falcons at Navy Midshipmen 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 21 CBS (Live stream on Fubo) Hawaii Rainbow Warriors at New Mexico Lobos 6:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 21 Spectrum Sports Utah State Aggies at San Jose State Spartans 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 21 CBS Sports Network (Live stream on Fubo) Colorado State Rams at UNLV Rebels 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 21 MW Network (Live stream on Fubo) Nevada Wolf Pack at San Diego State Aztecs 9:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 21 Fox Sports 2 (Live stream on Fubo)

