The No. 23 Tulane Green Wave (5-1) and their 22nd-ranked scoring defense will host the North Texas Mean Green (3-3) and the 22nd-ranked scoring offense on Saturday, October 21, 2023. The Mean Green are heavy underdogs, by 20.5 points. The over/under is 62.5 in the outing.

Tulane vs. North Texas Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN2
  • City: New Orleans, Louisiana
  • Venue: Yulman Stadium

Tulane vs. North Texas Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Tulane Moneyline North Texas Moneyline
BetMGM Tulane (-20.5) 62.5 -1400 +775
FanDuel Tulane (-20.5) 62.5 -1700 +920

Tulane vs. North Texas Betting Trends

  • Tulane has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover twice.
  • The Green Wave have been favored by 20.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.
  • North Texas has put together a 3-3-0 record against the spread this year.

Tulane 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the National Champ. +35000 Bet $100 to win $35000
To Win the AAC +150 Bet $100 to win $150

